Admission of failure, desperate bid: Opposition parties

OPPOSITION PARTIES called Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation and related political developments on Saturday as “desperate attempts to revive the fortunes of a sinking Congress”.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have hit out at Congress leaders for fighting among themselves for the “spoils of power” while development activities in the state have “ground to a halt”.

While the BJP said Congress was in panic mode after having “failed to deliver” in the past four and a half years in government, SAD said the people of the state “will not be fooled” by the change of CM. AAP called Congress a “sinking Titanic” and blamed it for having fooled the people.

Former BJP Minister Mohan Lal went a step further and invited Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP. He said the “writing was on the wall for him the moment Navjot Singh Sidhu was made state Congress president”.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that “after failing to perform and deliver in the last four and a half years, the Congress in Punjab is licking the dust to revive itself”. He added that the manner in which a panic meeting of the CLP was summoned reflected the “panic and confusion” in the party.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the resignation was an “admission” on the part of Congress as well as its high command that the party had failed to perform in the state.

AAP state co-incharge Raghav Chadha said Punjab’s people have been the biggest losers in this infighting between Congress leaders.