Chandigarh: Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting today

The first meeting of the Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting after its reconstitution will take place at Hotel Mount View on Friday.

Making the area around Sukhna lake vehicle-free, issues of law and order, parking policy will be among the key agendas that will be taken up during the meeting.

Suggestions will be taken from the stakeholders on the exact stretch that has to be declared vehicle free.

The menace of child beggary, stray dogs, shifting of location of sensory park, transfer of department of education and health from Municipal Corporation to administration will also be discussed. The council meeting will first see the introduction of the new members and they will also be given a choice to be part of sub committees they wish to be part of.

The new UT Administrator’s Advisory council, which was re-constituted on August 6, comprises sportsperson Abhinav Bindra, Lt General (retd) K J Singh and other association members.

This time, political representatives of only three parties have been taken, while the last time representatives from six mainstream parties were taken in the council. The representatives of Aam Aadmi party (AAP), BSP, and CPI, who were there in the last Administrator’s advisory council, are not included this time.

From Congress, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Congress Chief Pardeep Chhabra will be the members of the Advisory council; BJP will have MP Kirron Kher, Satya Pal Jain and BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon.

Director PGI, Panjab University Vice Chancellor, Chairman, Marketing Board, Chairperson, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights who is Harjinder Kaur at present, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee by designation which is being held by Sangeeta Vardhan and President, Federation of Sector Welfare Associations are some of the members.