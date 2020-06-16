Administrator meets top officials, expresses concern for rising cases

In a meeting with top bureaucrats and police officials, Badnore directed health officials to focus on visitors coming from outside and also to take special care of co-morbidity cases. He also appealed to citizens to maintain physical distance and wear masks in public places. In a meeting with top bureaucrats and police officials, Badnore directed health officials to focus on visitors coming from outside and also to take special care of co-morbidity cases. He also appealed to citizens to maintain physical distance and wear masks in public places.

UT administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed his concern about the rising number of Covid-19 cases on Monday. In a meeting with top bureaucrats and police officials, he directed health officials to focus on visitors coming from outside and also to take special care of co-morbidity cases. He also appealed to citizens to maintain physical distance and wear masks in public places. On Monday, a coronavirus patient with co-morbidities died at PGI.

Professor Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said plasma therapy is yielding good results. Badnore encouraged them to continue with the research and bring out a definite mode of treatment, which could be beneficial for the country.

The doctors informed the administration that in the last few days, out of 530 samples tested in PGIMER, only 11 have come back positive. Similarly, out of 149 samples tested in GMCH, Sector 32, only 1 has come back positive. They also said that the recovery rate in UT was 85.51 per cent, which is the best in the country.

The meeting was attended by Adviser Manoj Parida, DGP Sanjay Baniwal. Badnore also interacted with Arun Gupta, Principal Secretary (Home), AK Sinha, Finance Secretary, KK Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh.

