Administration will not tolerate any illegal encroachment of land, says Chandigarh Adviser

UT Adviser Dharam Pal Thursday said that “the administration will not tolerate any illegal acquisition of land”.

The subject of illegal encroachments in different areas of the city was discussed at length.

The Adviser said that the administration will not tolerate any illegal acquisition of land and strict action will be taken against all such violations.

He held a meeting with the councillors of Municipal Corporation of ward 28-35 on Thursday and addressed their area-specific concerns.

The councillors highlighted the public grievances on the forum and sought the intervention of administration in redressal of these concerns. Upgradation of community centres, government schools, dispensaries, sports complexes, anganwadi centres were touched in this meeting.

The Adviser assigned responsibilities at various levels and asked the officials to complete these tasks in a stipulated time frame.

Pal asked the officials to demarcate all the government land and fence the areas, so as to avoid any more encroachments. He also stressed fencing of the forest land and directed the forest officials to examine the area and preserve the green area.

Advertisement

The issue of parking also emerged in many wards. It was tabled that there is an acute problem in residential areas, and the vehicles are parked on the street which leads to traffic congestion.

On this, the Municipal Commissioner said that the pilot project comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh Tricity Complex will be launched from Sector 35. The UT Administration has also earmarked 18 sites for the parking of school/ tourist buses to sort out the parking issue in the city.

On the inputs of councillors, Pal also directed the police officials to keep a strict vigil on any movements of drugs in the city and take viable steps to crush the drug mafia.

Advertisement

The issue of unclaimed vehicles also cropped up and drew the attention of the officials. The authorities concerned were directed to track all such vehicles and initiate further process.

The Adviser also asked the officials to take strict action against those who are found drinking in parked vehicles in the markets.

The councillors of ward 28-35 thanked the Adviser for addressing the core public issues which directly affect the development of the city. They also requested the chair to continue these one-to-one meetings to discuss and resolve the civic matters.