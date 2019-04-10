Administration mum on action, Panchkula residents demand accountability

The pothole mishaps have raised several questions. Who is responsible for these accidents and why has not action been taken against the erring officials responsible for the upkeep of this road? This was the question being asked by several residents of Panchkula and the Sector 1-2-5-6 roundabout on Tuesday even as the administration chose to keep mum.

Advertising

Meanwhile, officials were on cover-up mode Tuesday as they tried to repair the leakage and patch up the pothole temporarily.

Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal did not respond to calls and messages. The same road is daily taken by the top brass of the city to their office in Mini Secretariat, Sector 1.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Balkar Singh said he was not aware of the pothole. “It is from you that I have learnt about this pothole. I will inquire from both Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran and MC,” he added.

Advertising

A corporation official said that HSVP was not repairing a leakage in the water pipeline underneath, which had led to the pothole.

Amit Sajwan, an official of the Haryana irrigation department, who was among the injured, said, “When someone is injured because of another vehicle, its owner is booked…when people are injured because of a pothole, action should be taken against those who constructed this road and allowed this pothole to remain unchecked.”