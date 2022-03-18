Admin withdraws all restrictions before Holi; doctors issue health advisory

On the eve of Holi, the Chandigarh administration withdrew all Covid restrictions related to mass gatherings. In an order by UT Advisor Dharam Pal, it was stated that “restrictions on gathering for any purpose, both indoor and outdoor, are hereby withdrawn.” The order comes into force with effect from March 18.

HOLI ADVISORY

As the city celebrates Holi after a hiatus of two years of Covid, doctors have issued advisories. As the mid-March to mid-April period is the time when seasonal flu and infectious diseases like viral skin infections, mononucleosis, cold and cough spread, those infected start transmitting the virus even before they experience the full effect of illness or be symptomatic.

“After a considerable period of consistent decline in Covid positive cases and as India began inoculating 12-14-year-olds, Holi lovers want to celebrate the festival in some style after two years of lull amid the pandemic. Changing season, synthetic colours, mass gatherings and direct contact can be conducive for other viral infections as well,” Dr Vikas Sharma, Dermato-Laser Surgeon, National Skin Hospital, said.

He added that every year after Holi, the OPDs of all hospitals tend to swarming with people complaining of skin and respiratory disorders. “Skin allergies, infections, dermatitis, skin eczemas and respiratory diseases are the major problems people are afflicted with. With changing season, viral skin and fungal skin infections are already on the rise. Therefore, chances of falling prey to infection after celebrating the festival of colours increase,” he added.