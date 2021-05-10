Admin softens stand: PGI allowed oxygen from Chandigarh’s quota

The UT Administration Sunday softened its stand on PGIMER and allowed the institute to fill oxygen from the UT’s quota, an issue that had created a major issue on Saturday.

“62 B type cylinders of PGI filled up today by UT Administration out of its own oxygen quota,” said the Administration in a statement.

The issue started when a team of senior officers of the Administration visited the oxygen re-filling plant at Derabassi on Saturday and found PGI filling cylinders reportedly from the UT’s quota. Chandigarh has been assigned total quota of 40 MT oxygen which includes 20 MT oxygen exclusively for PGIMER. The remaining 20 MT is for government hospitals of UT Administration and all private hospitals.

Out of the 20 MT Quota, about 17 MT oxygen is directly used in GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and Hospital Sector-48. Remaining about 3 MT is given to a private vendor in Derabassi to re-fill oxygen cylinders.