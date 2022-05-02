Chandigarh Administration sets May 15 as target to ensure 100% vaccination

The Chandigarh Administration has set May 15,2022, as the target date to ensure 100 percent vaccination of all children, within the age group 12 to 18 years.

The education department was also asked to strictly follow directions about not allowing unvaccinated students to attend offline classes.

Dharam Pal, UT Adviser, reviewed the status of Covid vaccination in detail with Yashpal Garg, Secretary Health of UT Administration, again, on Sunday.

“As a fresh internal target, the health department, in close-coordination with the education department, has decided 100 percent vaccination of all the eligible children by May 15, 2022,” a statement issued by the administration said.

The statement also said, “To protect the unvaccinated children from the possible Covid infection during the increasing trend, the education department to strictly follow the decision of restricting unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 years to 18 years from attending classes in physical mode with effect from May 4, 2022. However, the unvaccinated students to be allowed to attend the exams/practical in physical mode, with Covid appropriate behaviour.”

During the review, Pal observed that with regard to Covishield vaccination for 18 years and above, the target population in Chandigarh is 8,43,000, which has already been fully vaccinated.

With regard to Covaxin for children (from 15 to 18 years of age), the target population in Chandigarh is 72,000. So far, about 96 per cent of this has been vaccinated with the first dose and 57 per cent with the second dose.

About Corbevax for children, within the age group 12 to 14 years, the target population is 45,000 and, so far, only 53 per cent has been vaccinated with first dose.

Only 7.5 per cent of this has been vaccinated with the second dose.

Dharam Pal observed that though the vaccination process picked up pace in the last week, only half the target population of children within the age group 12 to 15 years has been covered, which is a matter of concern.

“Accordingly, in view of the increasing number of Covid positive cases in the UT, we need to protect our children through Covid vaccination,” he said.

It was also said that the standard operating procedure/instructions for vaccination of children in the age group 6 to 12 years, is expected from the central government, soon. The health department shall be ready with a plan for this age group, so that it can implement it immediately without delay.