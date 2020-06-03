Panchkula admin issues orders to ensure welfare of labourers, officers say not received

Ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, construction workers and daily wagers have had a hard time dealing with the sudden loss of their livelihood.(Express) Ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, construction workers and daily wagers have had a hard time dealing with the sudden loss of their livelihood.(Express)

A DAY after the Panchkula administration on Monday issued orders appointing incident commanders at vulnerable places to ensure that city’s construction workers are enrolled under the BOCW (building and construction workers act), Haryana; officers said that they had not received the said orders till late Tuesday.

“It is essential to take care of vulnerable persons, especially daily wage labourers at labour chowks,” read the order which appointed five incident commanders to be posted at Majri Chowk, Sector 20, Sector 16-17 chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Bus stand Barwala, and Anaj Mandi in Raipurrani to ensure that workers get registered under the BOCW.

While several left for their native places on foot, many went without food for days. Several contractors who employ the daily wagers on a commission basis remained ‘unavailable’ throughout the lockdown, leaving the workers devoid of any money.

The passed orders had directed the officers to check whether a construction labourer is registered with the BOCW Haryana, whether the fortnightly welfare amount is being credited into their account, or if they have a yellow ration card.

The orders further stated that in case a worker is not registered, a distress ration token should be issued to them. “Incident commanders are to visit the labour chowks daily till all construction workers at these chowks are covered,” it added.

One of the five incident officers, while talking to the Indian Express claimed, that “all such orders are to be sent to us either via WhatsApp or on paper by the DC office. We are ourselves incident commanders as well as working officers under several heads. If we are not provided with the orders, what can we do”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, said, “I will verify it and look into the matter.”

