Admin imposes cracker ban, BJP chief disposes

Chandigarh BJP chief, Arun Sood, on Thursday evening issued a note that contradicted the UT Administration’s order banning the sale or use of crackers till further notice.

Sood, in a press note issued on Thursday, said he had met with all Dussehra organizing committees and told them that he had spoken to Administrator and Adviser and they can use crackers and celebrate Dussehra with fervour. The UT Administration on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on sale and use of crackers in the city till further orders. The administration said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind orders of the National Green Tribunal. Contacted, the UT administration on Thursday maintained that its order of cracker ban has neither been modified nor withdrawn.

While issuing the note on Thursday, Chandigarh BJP chief, Sood, said, “Dussehra will be celebrated with great fervor in the city. The NGT has not stopped the use of crackers on Dussehra and I have spoken to the officials about it. Due to the ban on firecrackers in the city, there was a lot of disappointment among the traders and Dussehra committees across the city.”

On Thursday, representatives of all Ramleela committees of Chandigarh and Dussehra organisers had met Sood regarding the issue. Chandigarh BJP spokesperson, Kailash Chand Jain, in an official statement, later said, “BJP state president Arun Sood took immediate cognizance of the matter and talked to the Administrator and his Adviser. He spoke to the police administration as well. He told the officers that the order of NGT is not for Dussehra which is a very big festival of the Hindus. It is a question of the faith of Hindus. Therefore, it is not right to ban firecrackers on this festival. All the committees celebrating Dussehra thanked him.”

However, the UT administration maintained that there were no changes in its previously issued cracker ban diktat. “There is no mention of leniency during Dussehra or Diwali in the order. The order banned the sale and use of crackers with immediate effect. No order has been withdrawn or modified,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.

Dussehra will be celebrated this year in 10 to 15 places in Chandigarh, the major ones of which will be at the Sector 17 parade ground, Sector 20 ground and Sector 46 ground. Sector 17 parade ground will have a Ravana effigy of 70-feet while that of Kumbhakaran and Meghnad will be of 65-feet each. The organizers will also be burning a 10 to 12 feet effigy of Covid-19.

The organisers said that they were expecting a crowd of around 1 lakh people because last year people couldn’t celebrate Dussehra. Though they said that they have made arrangements of masks, sanitizers and thermal scanning, the attendees will have to be cautious as crowds swelling increases the risk of Covid spread.

Sector 46 to burn effigy without crackers

The Sanatan Dharma Dussehra Committee Sector 46 will be burning just an effigy of 25 feet this time. They said they won’t be using crackers at all and hence they have decided to just burn one effigy this time around. Jitender Bhatia, president of the committee, said that this time they will celebrate Dussehra festival in a symbolic way.

“The committee has decided to celebrate Dussehra in a simple manner. Thus, only a 25-feet high effigy of Ravana will be burnt. A Shobha Yatra is to be taken out by the committee and the tableau related to the life of Lord Ram will be the center of attraction. During Covid, four priests of Sanatan Dharma Mandir, were engaged in service day and night to reach the victims and their families with food, medicines and other essential items. Pandit Shailendra has been made the chief guest,” Bhatia said. He also said that to check the crowd of people, the Dussehra event will be broadcast live on Channel No. 80 and YouTube.