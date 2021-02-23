Chandigarh Admin clarifies about submission of dues by housing board allottees

"All the Allottees/Applicants are requested to make online payments because it is very simple and most reliable method of making payments," the UT said. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh Administration issued a clarification regarding submission of dues by CHB allottees.

A statement issued by the administration said, “Regarding the dues lists on the website of the CHB, it is clarified that there may be some cases where the allottees have deposited their dues but the same are not credited against the particular unit.”

It was said that this has happened mainly because of “common mistakes while filling the challans”.

“In some cases, the possibility of mistakes on the part of CHB or bank also, at the time of data entry, cannot be ruled out. About Rs 112 crore were lying in the suspense account and after sincere efforts in recent past, CHB could identify payments of Rs 111 crore and the same has been credited against the particular units. However, still about Rs one crore yet to be reconciled,” it was stated.

It was said that to ensure that such problems are not repeated, “a facility for online generation of challan for cash/cheque payment has been provided”.

“The allottees who don’t want to make online payment may generate a challan by visiting website of the CHB and use the challan for making payment in any of the branch of HDFC within the Chandigarh City. For generation of such challan, the basic data of the allottee will be fetched from the database provided by the CHB to avoid any mistake and instant credit of the payment,” it was stated.

The payments of CHB dues at the Sampark Centers are also being reflected in the account of allottee instantly.

Officials said that the allottees may deposit the dues, after deducting the payments they have already made, and for the balance may submit an application for reconciliation with photocopy of payment proof.

After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues lists will be rectified by corresponding payments. Interest charges will also be reduced as the credit will be given from the date when it was actually paid. The allottees will be provided an opportunity of hearing before any against them for the pending dues.

