Admin caught napping, fire officer ‘cannot recall last inspection date’

The Panchkula administration was caught napping over fire-safety checks and arrangements at rehri market, Panchkula, after a major fire broke out gutting over a hundred shops. The market is thronged by people on an everyday basis. When asked when was the last time a first safety inspection was conducted in the market, the Panchkula Station Fire Officer, Tarsem Singh, responded with “Yaad nahi, dekhna padega ye toh. Aise toh shahar mein hum karte hi hain,” (Don’t remember, I will have to see. We keep doing checks in the city).

However, when we specifically asked when the last inspection was conducted in the market, he said, “Aise proper jagah to nahi karte kahin hum,” (We don’t conduct checks at any such places) Tarsem said.

The administration’s lackadaisical attitude is despite a fire in the Sector 11 Rehri Market in 2015. The fire on Thursday night, it seems, was a tragedy waiting to happen. A market with 148 shops apparently had been operating right in the heart of the city without any fire safety equipment for over thirty years. According to the shopkeepers, some of who have been running their shops since since 1987, the administration never even informed them about fire safety norms.

The sub fire officer at the spot, Maam Raj Chauhan, himself stated that, thankfully, the incident did not take place in during the day, or else several people would have been trapped inside.

When asked what caused the fire, the officer said, “We are still investigating what remained the issue. We are inquiring whether some one played a mischief. We were still putting it out at around 6 am”. The officer added that there was no safety arrangement in the market.

“There was no arrangement for fire safety in the entire market. There were temporary structures here,” Chauhan said.

Officials of the fire department at the spot said that nothing for fire safety was ensured in the market. There are no specific entry and exits point in the area either. It evidently would have been difficult to evacuate people during market hours, as the lanes are extremely narrow to walk. This apart, no fire safety equipment was also found in the market.

Shopkeepers devastated, seek contributions.

Advertisement

Most shopkeepers in the market are small-time shop owners, often selling exclusively for decorations, school bags, toys, accessories, clothes, hardware, among other things. Raj Kumar Rana, president of the market association, said that the shopkeepers are extremely devastated over this huge loss and have decided to contribute to each other to try and establish the structures again.

“Everyone has lost everything. Many had taken loans to fetch material to sell. Now we all are thinking to contribute whatever we have so as to raise the structures again,” Rana said.