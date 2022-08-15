ADGP posts not sanctioned for police ranges

The Haryana Police have allowed its three ADGP rank officers to draw salary against the vacant posts of Director Generals (DGs) noting that the post of ADGP is not sanctioned in two police ranges and Commissionerate of Panchkula, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Haryana government in May had promoted four IGP rank officers to the rank of ADGPs. They are; Mamta Singh (ADGP, Rohtak range), Hanif Qureshi (Commissioner of Police, Panchkula), M Ravi Kiran (ADGP, South range, Rewari) and K K Rao (ADGP, CPT&R, Bhondsi). However, the state police observed that “the post of ADGP is not sanctioned in Rohtak police range, Commissionerate of Panchkula and South police range (Rewari) and CPT&R, Bhondsi”. The state police in June proposed that the four promoted IPS officers can be attached against the vacant posts in the rank of DGP and ADGP for salary purposes.

Subsequently, official sources say, three IPS officers were allowed to draw salaries against the vacant posts of DGs. Mamta Singh has been allowed to draw salary against the post of DG/administration, Hanif Qureshi- DG/law & order and M Ravi Kiran-DG/OSD rules. K K Rao has been allowed to draw salary against the vacant post of ADGP/reforms (headquarter).