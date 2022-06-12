ADGP Chawla appreciated for Dial -112 project

Haryana Additional Director General of Police has been awarded an appreciation letter from the state government for “his exemplary leadership and stellar contribution to the planning, coordination, execution and successful launch of the prestigious ERSS/Dial-112 project”.

Additional Chief Secretary (home) Rajeev Arora on behalf of the state government handed over the appreciation certificate to Chawla. “Chawla has provided tremendous impetus and momentum to this project and coordinated with multiple stakeholders, inspired and led the team for attaining the final objective,” the letter read. The Dial-112 project launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on July 12, 2021, is aimed at ensuring emergency services to the citizens at the earliest.

Chawla, who is currently posted as ADGP (administration, telecom & IT), is also handling the charge of state nodal officer for this prestigious project. The officer was earlier awarded a police medal for meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day 2009 and the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on Independence Day 2020.

After joining as IPS officer in 1993, Chawla also served as an international police officer in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in KOSOVO for one year between 2003-04. He has won the IPS Association “Sword of Honour” from National Police Academy, Hyderabad, being the only officer from Haryana to have achieved this honour so far, besides winning other awards. He has to his credit five papers published, one in an international conference and four at the national level. He did his Masters in Police Management from Osmania University and Masters in Human Rights from Pondicherry University.