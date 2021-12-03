Chandigarh: Adequate supply of oxygen in city, says health secretary

The emergence of Omicron (B.1.1.529), a new variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2, the possible threat of a third wave of Covid-19, has initiated several steps by the health department Chandigarh to remain prepared for handling a rise in Covid cases and a high positivity.

Dharam Pal, UT Adviser, is regularly monitoring the preparedness and has directed officials to ensure proper coordination with the private hospitals as well. As part of this preparedness, Yashpal Garg, Health Secretary, convened a review meeting today with private hospitals for oxygen supply and other related issues. The meeting was attended by Dr Suman Singh, DHS, and Dr Manjit Singh, Nodal Officer Oxygen. According to Garg, Eden Hospital has placed an order for installation of PSA Oxygen Plant with 50 LPM capacity which is expected to be made functional by the end of December 2021.

Healing Hospital has placed a supply order for PSA Oxygen plant with 150 LPM capacity, which will be functional by December 31, 2021. Mukat Hospital has placed a supply order for Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plant with 140 LPM capacity and will be functional by January 31, 2022. Further, it has provided two tanks of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) with a capacity of 430 litres each. Shri Dhanwantry Hospital is at the stage of finalising the purchase of a 250 LPM PSA plant. Some oxygen concentrators have already been procured while a few more are in the process.

Landmark Hospital has decided to install a tank of LMO with a capacity of 999 litres. However, the hospital was advised to go for PSA oxygen plant without any further delay. Chaitanya Hospital has installed four tanks of Liquid Medical Oxygen with the capacity of 200 litres each and these tanks will be functional from December 3 onwards and the hospital has also procured some oxygen concentrators. Santokh Hospital is getting one tank of LMO with a capacity of 200 litres in the next few days.

“There is an adequate supply of oxygen in the city. The efforts of private hospitals have been found to be quite satisfactory and the status will now be reviewed after about one month. In case the situation demands, the next meeting with private hospitals may be held after about 15 days,” said Garg.

Upping the capacity of oxygen at PGI to ensure uninterrupted supply, a 1000 LPM capacity PSA medical oxygen plant at Nehru Hospital Extension was inaugurated in October this year. The DRDO developed plant and the system cater to 190 patients at a flow rate of five litre per minute, and the institute now has the option of generating medical oxygen onsite, in a cost-effective manner. Prof Jagat Ram, the then director of PGI had stated that oxygen is a critical and important medical gas for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and the availability of continuous, high-quality, medical grade oxygen at all times has to be ensured. “PSA oxygen generator plant is a source of oxygen that can produce medical-grade oxygen, at scale, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The two PSA oxygen plants at PGI would utilise PSA technique and molecular sieve (zeolite) technology to generate oxygen directly from atmospheric air,” Prof Ram had stated.

“After the second wave, we did more additions in Government hospitals to ensure a regular supply of oxygen. Apart from the earlier plants, one 800 LPM plant in GMSH 16 and one in GMCH 32 will be operational by the third week of December, as installation work is underway. Three Covid Care Centres are in standby mode, and in case of need, can be operational in two to three days,” added Garg. Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH 16 said, “We are very comfortable with the oxygen status in the hospital and there is no shortage of oxygen, as our 500 LPM plant is already operational.”