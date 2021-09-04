Additional seats, fee waiver for Covid-affected students at JC Bose University

To lend a helping hand to students who have lost their earning parents to the Covid pandemic, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad has decided to offer one supernumerary seat and fee waiver to them in all UGC-approved courses from the academic session 2021-22.

The university has invited online applications from such students by September 25.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar said, “The ongoing corona crisis in the country for the last two years has had a profound impact on the lives of the people and caused great emotional, psychological, financial and social distress. The University, as a part of its social commitments, has a responsibility of helping such students who have lost their earning parents and are facing hardship to continue their studies. The University will not charge any tuition fee for such students”.

“During the lockdown, the University had introduced a policy to support economically weaker and needy students with the provision to waiver or refund tuition fee upto 100 per cent. As many as 153 students have already availed the financial benefit under the policy. To encourage the girl students to pursue higher education, the University has also been offering one supernumerary seat to single girl child,” Prof Kumar said.

Sharing details about the initiative, the Director admissions, Dr Maneesha Garg, said, “University has added one supernumerary seat in UGC0approved courses. To claim the admission under supernumerary quota, the student would have to apply online by September 25 with registration fee of Rs 100 only”.

“Only those students would be eligible to avail the facility who have passed the qualified examination and can produce death certificates for his or her working parent citing Covid-19 as the reason of death. Also, an affidavit will be required stating that the other parent is not working. The benefit would be extended to the new entrant students only from the academic session 2021,” Dr Garg added.