Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Additional forces, close vigil on sensitive areas: Haryana Police step up security measures for Republic Day celebrations

Police officers have been directed to make smooth traffic arrangements during Republic Day celebrations, particularly on routes leading to function venues.

Security forces are also keeping a close eye on unclaimed vehicles, articles as well as suspicious individuals.(Representational/Express)
Haryana Police have stepped up security measures across the state in the run up to Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Director General of Police P K Agrawal Tuesday said, “All the commissioners of police and district superintendents of police have been directed to ensure elaborate security cover on January 26 at all important venues for celebrations and flag hoisting. All the roads leading towards celebration venues are being monitored with the strengthening of checkposts and surprise checking. Additional forces have been deployed to deal with any untoward incident.”

“Police officers have also been directed to make smooth traffic arrangements during Republic Day celebrations, particularly on routes leading to function venues. Police personnel are keeping close vigil in sensitive locations to maintain law and order ahead of the Republic Day celebrations,” the DGP said.

Security forces are also keeping a close eye on unclaimed vehicles, articles as well as suspicious individuals. Apart from conducting patrolling and checking at all vital points, special checking of trains and public transport is also being carried out across the state.

“Close vigil is being kept at strategic locations like busy markets, bus stands and railway stations. Hotels, guesthouses, parking lots and restaurants are also being checked. In addition to police patrolling, checking of vehicles, especially during night time, has also been beefed up to make the general public feel safer,” the DGP said. He also urged people to report suspicious people or articles, if any, to the police to ensure safe and secure Republic Day celebrations.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 17:02 IST
