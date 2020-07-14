Additional civil judge among 31 who tested positive in Mohali

District records highest single day spike in cases. District records highest single day spike in cases.

Mohali district recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Monday, as 31 persons tested positive for the disease.

With the new cases, the district crossed the 400-mark (423 positive cases) and has 139 active cases at present. The 31 who tested positive include an Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division). Meanwhile, six patients who recovered from the disease were discharged from the hospital.

The district administration issued instructions for the people to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines as the spike in Covid-19 cases was reported and new micro containment zones were created in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that 11 cases were reported from Mohali city, six cases from Peermuchalla, five each from Kharar and Derabassi, and three from Lalru.

“This is highest single-day surge in cases in Mohali. Our teams have been going house-to-house to collect the samples,” added Dr Manjeet Singh.

Meanwhile, the Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division), whose husband had also tested positive for the disease, was admitted in a private hospital in Phase VIII. At least four of her staff members were also quarantined.

In wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases in past two days, the district administration imposed strict safety guidelines.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) directed the safety protocol enforcement team, including officers of Municipal Corporation Mohali, Executive Officers of Municipal Councils and the Sub-Divisional Magistrates to activate teams for stricter enforcement of social distancing and wearing of masks, especially in critical crowded locations such as market areas, malls, restaurants, eateries, public offices and banks, among others, with immediate effect.

The DC said, with the increased transportation and relaxations in travel under the ‘Unlock’ phase, surge was expected and adequate measures were being taken.

Ruling out the suspicions that safety protocol enforcement is lax in Mohali, the DC said, “The cases that have surfaced are not due to people coming on their own to flu centres and hospitals for checking, rather the administration is undertaking for extensive sampling among vulnerable groups (contacts of active cases and people with travel history) which has led to the surfacing of positive cases.”

He also said that Dera Bassi’s Federal Behda has been made a containment zone (over 15 cases), while Majat village charcoal factory and Peermuchalla are micro-containment zones(more than five but less than 15 cases) and Sector 66 Mohali is declared a cluster(more than two but less than 15 cases).

