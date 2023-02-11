‘Addict’ held for raping 1-year-old

Ludhiana police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl.

The accused police claim was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to the FIR lodged in the case, the accused works as a labourer and was the neighbour of the minor girl.

On Wednesday, he had come and taken the child from her home on the pretext of playing with her.

The accused then allegedly took her to a vacant plot and raped her. After the girl started crying, he dropped her home.

The complainant in the case, the minor’s parents, said that they saw blood stains on the clothes of the girl and raised an alarm, after which the accused escaped from the spot.