scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

‘Addict’ held for raping 1-year-old

The accused police claim was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday, he had come and taken the child from her home on the pretext of playing with her. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
‘Addict’ held for raping 1-year-old
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ludhiana police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl.

The accused police claim was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to the FIR lodged in the case, the accused works as a labourer and was the neighbour of the minor girl.

On Wednesday, he had come and taken the child from her home on the pretext of playing with her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

The accused then allegedly took her to a vacant plot and raped her. After the girl started crying, he dropped her home.

More from Chandigarh

The complainant in the case, the minor’s parents, said that they saw blood stains on the clothes of the girl and raised an alarm, after which the accused escaped from the spot.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 03:33 IST
Next Story

2-yr-old found locked in toilet of train, sent to Bathinda ophanage; probe on

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close