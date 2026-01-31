ADC reviews civic projects in Naya Gaon, lays focus on water supply and sanitation ahead of summer

The ADC also reviewed the progress of the new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being constructed at Naya Gaon.

In a bid to strengthen civic infrastructure and address water and sanitation concerns ahead of summer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anmol Dhaliwal on Thursday visited Naya Gaon to review ongoing development works and assess preparedness on the ground.

During the visit, the ADC explored the feasibility of installing six new tubewells to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water and effectively tackle the issue of water scarcity during the peak summer months.

“All necessary steps should be taken in advance so that residents do not face any inconvenience during summer,” he said.

He directed the departments concerned to expedite the identification of suitable sites and complete the approval process at the earliest.