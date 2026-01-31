ADC reviews civic projects in Naya Gaon, lays focus on water supply and sanitation ahead of summer

Taking stock of the sanitation situation, the ADC directed Municipal Council staff to ensure regular garbage collection and maintain cleanliness across all localities of Naya Gaon.

In a bid to strengthen civic infrastructure and address water and sanitation concerns ahead of summer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anmol Dhaliwal on Thursday visited Naya Gaon to review ongoing development works and assess preparedness on the ground.

During the visit, the ADC explored the feasibility of installing six new tubewells to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water and effectively tackle the issue of water scarcity during the peak summer months.

“All necessary steps should be taken in advance so that residents do not face any inconvenience during summer,” he said.

He directed the departments concerned to expedite the identification of suitable sites and complete the approval process at the earliest.

The ADC also reviewed the progress of the new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being constructed at Naya Gaon.

Officials informed him that “the project is progressing as per schedule and is likely to be completed by the end of February”.

Emphasising the importance of quality and timelines, the ADC said, “The STP is a critical project for the area. Officers must ensure that quality standards are maintained and the work is completed within the stipulated timeframe.”

Taking stock of the sanitation situation, the ADC directed Municipal Council staff to ensure regular garbage collection and maintain cleanliness across all localities of Naya Gaon. “Any negligence in sanitation will not be tolerated, and accountability must be fixed in case of lapses,” he warned.

He further instructed the municipal authorities to launch an anti-encroachment drive, particularly targeting illegal occupations on public land and roads. “Removal of encroachments is essential to improve traffic movement, hygiene and overall civic amenities,” the ADC said.

Reiterating the district administration’s commitment to improving basic infrastructure, the ADC said sustained efforts are being made to provide better civic facilities to residents. He also assured strict monitoring of all ongoing development projects to ensure timely completion and effective implementation.

