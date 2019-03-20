Chandigarh ADC pens rap, BDPO sings to attract young voters

“Aa raha yeh chunav hai, hamara bhi koi adhikar hai (The elections are coming, we have our rights)”

The is the latest rap, which the district administration has recorded to connect with young voters this time. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) has written the rap while a Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) level officer has sung it. The district administration claims that it is the first-of-its-kind effort to unite with the young voters.

The 96-second rap was sung in Hindi by Majri BDPO Hiten Kapila. He used the software for the music. The rap is focused on the importance of elections and the importance of voters.

“The idea was conceived by ADC Sakshi Sawhney. We wanted to connect with the youth voters. We thought that we would connect with the young voters with an innovative method by singing a rap. It is being circulated by our election teams in WhatsApp groups and on social media platforms so that it could reach maximum people,” BDPO Kapila told Chandigarh Newsline.

Kapila claims that he acted in a Punjabi movie in 2014 and also works as a stand-up comedian.

“I also wrote a book ‘Punjab’ which is for preparation of competitive exams. I have sung a rap for the first time, but we got a very good response,” he added.

Sawhney, who is posted as ADC (General), claims that she wrote the rap after watching a Bollywood movie. They wanted some innovative idea to connect with the voters so they recorded the rap.

“After watching the movie, I got an idea that music is a very good medium to connect with the people. We have seen in the past that young people do not come in big numbers to cast their votes so we decided to target them this time and recorded the rap,” ADC Sawhney said.

Election Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar while speaking about the election preparations said that this year the district has a total of 6,95,444 voters —3,29, 289 female voters, 3,66,140 male voters and 15 third gender voters.

The district has three Assembly constituencies: Kharar, Mohali and Derabassi. Both Kharar and Mohali are part of Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency and Derabassi is part of Patiala parliamentary constituency.