Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Adampur gateway to Haryana, give us a chance: Kejriwal

"After two years, (Assembly) elections will be held in Haryana. This (Adampur bypoll) is the trailer. Give one chance to your 'lal' (son) Kejriwal. If I am not able to change Haryana, then kick me out. I won't return to Haryana again," said Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former MP Ashok Tanwar, at Adampur on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Stating that Adampur is the gateway through which the Aam Aadmi Party will form its government in Haryana in 2024, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday urged the electorate in the Assembly constituency, where bypolls are likely within next few months, to give him and his outfit a chance.

The AAP national convenor said, “The trailer of 2024 election will take place now. The bypoll for Adampur will take place after 3-4 months. There was a time when Adampur had a ‘chaudhrahat’ (dignity), Adampur had a name. Where has it gone? Make AAP victorious this time, it will have a name in the entire country. Adampur is a gate, and with this gate, the AAP will form government in Haryana in 2024,” Kejriwal said, citing how the AAP could win only one parliamentary seat from Punjab in 2019 but went on to form its government in the state in 2022.

The Adampur seat fell vacant after Kuldeep Bishnoi, who quit Congress to join the ruling BJP, resigned from the Vidhan Sabha. The constituency is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi.

Without naming Bishnoi, Kejriwal, addressing a rally in Adampur, said he had been MLA for 24 years. “If he had done something good, then vote for him and if not, then bring a change this time,” he added.

On a two-day visit to Haryana, Kejriwal sought to strike an emotional chord with people saying he has many relatives in Adampur and referred to himself as “Haryana ka lal (son)”.

