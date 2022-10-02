Ahead of Adampur bypoll, booster shot for Congress

The Congress in Haryana Saturday received a shot in the arm ahead of Adampur bypoll with several former zila parishad members, councillors, panchayat members and sarpanches from the Assembly constituency joining the party here.

Those inducted in the Congress include Pradeep Beniwal, a former head of the Bishnoi Sabha (Hisar), and Air Marshal (retd) Surendra Kumar Ghotia. They were welcomed into the partyfold by state Congress chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Beniwal is the son of Pokharmal Beniwal, who remained the head of Bishnoi Mahasabha, and was instrumental in strengthening the Bhajanlal family in Adampur, senior Congress leader Kuldeep Sharma said. “Leaders from all sections are joining the Congress. The victory of the party in Adampur (bypoll) is certain. With the arrival of new colleagues, new energy will be infused in the organization,” Hooda said, adding that “all the new joinees will be given full respect and honour in the Congress”.

The Adampur Assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi as an MLA. Bishnoi had left the Congress and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The seat is considered to be a stronghold of Bishnoi.

Hooda also targeted the BJP-JJP government in Haryana calling it “the most corrupt and failed government till date” in state.

“This is the reason why unemployment and corruption are at their peak. Haryana is facing the highest unemployment rate of 37.3 per cent in the country and 1.82 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Despite this, the government is not ready to give jobs to youngsters. A shop for jobs has been opened in the name of HPSC and HSSC and jobs are being sold like groceries,” he alleged.

Hooda alleged that the names of ruling party MLAs and their staff are coming up in connection with irregularities in recruitment but the government is trying to hide these “scams”.

He said the condition of the farmers is getting worse due to government policies. “It has trapped farmers and the common man in a web of portals. Farmers who were waiting for compensation for crop damage have now come to know that only 20.45 lakh acres of land in girdawari was found to be damaged. There is a mismatch. By taking this as an excuse, the government can now harass the farmers even in the purchase of paddy. Due to non-government procurement, paddy with MSP of Rs 2060 is being sold at the rate of Rs 1700 to Rs 1800 per quintal,” he said.