Adampur bypoll: Mann holds roadshow, Hooda has 5-day canvass lined up, Khattar rally on Nov 1

With the Adampur bypoll just a week away, top political leaders of ruling BJP-JJP and Congress are all set to join the election campaign with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s rally on November 1 and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s five-day long campaign taking place from Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also undertook a roadshow in Adampur in support of the AAP candidate on Wednesday. The polling for the Adampur byelection will take place on November 3.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be in Adampur constituency for five days—October 27, 28, 30, 31 and November 1—to seek votes for Congress candidate Jai Prakash, usually called JP. According to Congress leader Dharambir Goyat, Hooda will hold public meetings in more than half a dozen villages daily. Hooda’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has already launched an intense campaign in the constituency.

On other hand, Manohar Lal Khattar will address a poll rally at Adampur town on November 1 in support of BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi. A close associate of Bishnoi said the Chief Minister will also hold an online interaction with the youth of the constituency on October 29.

BJP’s alliance partner JJP too has announced its 20 star campaigners for the byelection which includes deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Singh Chautala. According to JJP secretary Randhir Singh, the party workers have been asked to play an active role in the constituency in the last week of campaigning. Earlier, the JJP had expressed its unhappiness over allegedly being “ignored” by BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his son Bhavya Bishnoi ahead of the upcoming Adampur bypoll. However, later JJP leaders had declared their open and active support to the BJP candidate for the bypoll.

Former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala and his son Abhay Singh Chautala are already in the constituency to campaign for the INLD candidate Kurda Ram Numberdar.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann Wednesday campaigned for AAP candidate Satender Singh in Adampur constituency. Mann said: Our party is rising fast in the country. It won assembly elections third time in Delhi and also formed a government in Punjab. We have ten members in the Rajya Sabha. There is a good response (to our party) in Gujarat. A lot of people are coming out from their homes for our party in Himachal Pradesh.”

Advertisement

Mann further added: “Currently, we are contesting assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. When the elections take place in Haryana and Rajasthan, we will contest the polls there too.”

Bhagwant Mann claimed “the wind of change is blowing across the country and the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana will set a benchmark for others by becoming partners of this change”. The Punjab Chief Minister said: “The people of Punjab trusted us and AAP will never let this trust be broken at any cost.

Now it is Haryana’s turn and this change in Haryana will begin from Adampur constituency.”