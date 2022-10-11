Adampur bypoll: AAP’s Satender Singh files nomination papers, Bhavya Bishnoi likely to file nomination Wednesday

Satender Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee in the Adampur bypoll, filed his nomination papers Tuesday. The nominations can be filed by the candidates aspiring to contest the bypoll till October 14.

He was accompanied by AAP’s Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta and AAP leader Ashok Tanwar besides other leaders of the party’s Haryana unit. Before reaching the secretariat to file his nomination papers, the AAP leaders put garlands on the statues of the freedom fighters in the city.

It is expected that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhavya Bishnoi shall file his nomination papers Wednesday.

The Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are yet to declare their candidates. It is expected that both parties would declare their candidates Wednesday or Thursday.

Singh, 45, began his political career as a National Students Union of India (NSUI) member between 1996 and 1997. He subsequently remained associated with the Youth Congress and was eventually declared the Congress nominee for Adampur in 2014 assembly polls. He lost that election to Kuldeep Bishnoi who was then contesting from his own party, the Haryana Janhit Congress (BL).

Singh switched from the Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2019 assembly polls. He was not considered and the party preferred tik-tok star Sonali Phogat to take on Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had joined the Congress by that time. He had then claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had promised to declare him as the party’s nominee from Adampur.

Singh quit the BJP last month and switched over to the AAP and got the party ticket from Adampur.