Adampur byelection: From pension to free power units, Hooda does it all to woo voters

Ahead of the November 3 Adampur bypoll, Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday promised several sops for the people, if Congress was voted to power.

Be it resuming the scheme of allotment of plots to economically weaker sections, increasing old-age pensions, giving 300 units of free electricity etc, several promises were made by the Congress leader in a bid to gather maximum support for party candidate Jai Prakash.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Hooda said, “After Dalits in the Adampur, Congress is getting a overwhelming support from backward classes. Today many leaders and workers, especially from backward classes, joined the Congress. Chandra Prakash, the nephew of former MP Ramji Lal and a retired IAS officer is also among 40 leaders who joined Congress”.