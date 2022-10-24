scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Adampur byelection: From pension to free power units, Hooda does it all to woo voters

Be it resuming the scheme of allotment of plots to economically weaker sections, increasing old-age pensions, giving 300 units of free electricity etc, several promises were made by the Congress leader in a bid to gather maximum support for party candidate Jai Prakash.

Ahead of the November 3 Adampur bypoll, Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday promised several sops for the people, if Congress was voted to power.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Hooda said, “After Dalits in the Adampur, Congress is getting a overwhelming support from backward classes. Today many leaders and workers, especially from backward classes, joined the Congress. Chandra Prakash, the nephew of former MP Ramji Lal and a retired IAS officer is also among 40 leaders who joined Congress”.

