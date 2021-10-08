Adampur-based 47 Squadron gets air chief’s unit citation

The Chief of the Air Staff has awarded the CAS Unit Citation for Air Force Day 2021 to 47 Squadron of IAF based at Adampur in Punjab.

No. 47 Squadron was formed on December 18, 1959 and is presently equipped with the MiG-29 Upgrade aircraft. After the pre-emptive strikes by the IAF on February 26, 2019, the squadron was deployed for the Air Defence role. The Sqn flew extensively and maintained a constant vigil to ensure that there were no misadventures by the Pakistan Air Force.

The Squadron also undertook the first overseas deployment by a Mig-29 UPG aircraft when it participated in Exercise Eastern Bridge V with the Royal Oman Air Force. In May 2020, the Sqn was deployed for Air Defence as well as air-to-ground operations in the Northern sector, and carried out extensive operations at high altitude.

Squadron Leader Denis Anthony La Fontaine was the first Commanding Officer of the squadron when it was raised and equipped with Toofani aircraft. He went on to become the Chief of Air Staff in the rank of Air Chief Marshal.

The squadron, now equipped with MiG-21 FL aircraft, took active part in 1971 Indo-Pak war and was commanded by Wing Commander HS ‘Speedy’ Gill. Wing Commander Gill led an airstrike against Badin Signals Unit complex in Pakistan where his aircraft was shot down and he is believed to have been taken Prisoner of War. His whereabouts have not been located till date. He was awarded the Vir Chakra for the raid he took part in.

In 1997, the squadron moved to Adampur from Pune and took part in air defence operations during the Kargil conflict in 1999.