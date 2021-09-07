Actress Alankrita Sahai held hostage, robbed of Rs 6.5 lakh at rented accommodation

Model-turned actress Alankrita Sahai was robbed of Rs 6.50 lakh on knife point after being made hostage at her rented accommodation in Sector-27 here Tuesday afternoon. Three unknown masked persons forcibly entered her home situated on the second floor of a three-storey building around 12.30 pm.

Sources said Sahai had purchased furniture items a few days back from Kharar and some of the items were delivered at her rented accommodation Sunday. Sources said she suspects one of the robbers had visited her home at the time of delivery of furniture. She also told police that one of the three robbers took her ATM card and returned after withdrawing Rs 50,000. By that time, two others kept a watch on her.

When Sahai shouted for help, the robbers escaped by jumping from the balcony. They first landed on the first-floor balcony and then to the ground floor before running away. There were tenants on the first floor in the building. In fear, Sahai locked herself in the washroom.

Senior police officers SP (city) Ketan Bansal, DSP (east) Gurmukh Singh, SHO PS-26, Inspector Jasbir Singh, crime branch Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and others rushed to the spot. Sources said suspects were caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

Bansal said, “The victim belongs to the film industry. She was alone in the house. The entry door was opened. The robbers forcibly entered and robbed the victim at knife point. We have registered a case and have important leads.”

Sources said, “Sahai reported to the police that she had taken the flat on rent for her parents who stay in Delhi. They were scheduled to come here in two-three days. She reported that verbal arguments were exchanged between her and one of the persons, who came to deliver the furniture on Sunday.”

The police constituted two separate teams with one sent to Kharar and the other to Mohali to verify who were sent to deliver the furniture.