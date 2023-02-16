Actor’s husband booked: Lower court directed to hear police’s remand plea again

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
A sessions court on Wednesday set aside the order passed by a metropolitan court, which had refused to grant the police the custody of a businessman, booked on charges of sexual abuse and domestic violence following a complaint filed by his wife, an actor.

The police had earlier this week approached the court stating that they did not get fair opportunity to question the accused, as the metropolitan court had not granted them his custody.

Setting aside the lower court’s order, the sessions court directed it to consider the remand application of the police again on Thursday and pass an appropriate order.

It also directed the superintendent of the prison, where the accused is lodged, to hand over his custody to the police so that he can be produced before court on Thursday.

The actor had approached the Oshiwara police earlier this month accusing her husband of domestic violence, cheating and sexual abuse under the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 02:29 IST
