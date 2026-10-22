Activists question Beas riverbed construction; work on highway going Right of Way: NHAI

The concerns have intensified following floods in 2023 and 2025, which damaged infrastructure and several stretches of the highway between Manali and Aut.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaOct 22, 2026 09:02 AM IST
india batters heavy rainIn this picture from 2025, the Beas river flows in spate after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. (PTI Photo)
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Environmentalists and green activists have raised concerns over excavations and channel modification along the Beas River near the Kullu-Manali National Highway, and warned that interventions in the river channel could affect its natural flow and aggravate flood risks. The concerns were also raised regarding the construction of reportedly Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) retaining walls along the riverbed.

The concerns have intensified following floods in 2023 and 2025, which damaged infrastructure and several stretches of the highway between Manali and Aut.

Guman Singh, an environmentalist of Himalaya Niti Abhiyan (HNA), questioned whether the ongoing work would provide a lasting solution to flood damage or create new risks. He called for scientific assessment of the potential impact of riverbank structures on water flow, sediment movement, and villages situated on the opposite bank and downstream.

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“Is this project a solution to the problem, or are we inviting another disaster in the future? Has a scientific study been conducted before its implementation?” Singh asked.

Another activist, Sandeep Minhas, said, “The ongoing work inside the Beas River, along with the use of heavy machinery, has been threatening aquatic life.”

Meanwhile, the Public Action Committee (PAC), an NGO based in Punjab, has issued a legal notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other authorities, seeking an immediate halt to the disputed construction and disclosure of statutory approvals, floodplain assessments, and relevant technical studies.

The PAC, in its notice, cited recently taken photographs that purportedly show RCC construction within the active river channel. It argued that such work could alter the river’s morphology, obstruct floodwater movement and increase erosion at adjoining locations. The committee has also invoked certain Supreme Court judgments, which established the public trust doctrine in the protection of natural resources.

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NHAI Project Director for the Kullu-Manali section Akashdeep Singh said the authority was examining the concerns raised by environmentalists and activists. He told The Indian Express, “We are looking into the concerns being raised by the environmentalists and green activists. Although so far we are yet to examine the legal notice, we have checked our records and groundwork and found that the work pertaining to the repair and reconstruction of the damaged highway is going on under our Right of Way (RoW). I visited the particular section between Kullu and Manali a few days back and will visit the section again within one week.” He said, “The activists argue that the NHAI is working beyond its jurisdiction. If this is the point, the demarcation can be rechecked.”

Kullu-Manali National Highway falls under the jurisdiction of NHAI’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU) Mandi.

A senior NHAI official said, “The pictures being shared by the environmentalists and NGO pertain to the ongoing work wherein the water flow is to be diverted from a small section to execute the construction work on the site.”

He also said the NHAI is undertaking flood-protection and highway reconstruction works along the Beas corridor.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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