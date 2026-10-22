Activists question Beas riverbed construction; work on highway going Right of Way: NHAI

Environmentalists and green activists have raised concerns over excavations and channel modification along the Beas River near the Kullu-Manali National Highway, and warned that interventions in the river channel could affect its natural flow and aggravate flood risks. The concerns were also raised regarding the construction of reportedly Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) retaining walls along the riverbed.

The concerns have intensified following floods in 2023 and 2025, which damaged infrastructure and several stretches of the highway between Manali and Aut.

Guman Singh, an environmentalist of Himalaya Niti Abhiyan (HNA), questioned whether the ongoing work would provide a lasting solution to flood damage or create new risks. He called for scientific assessment of the potential impact of riverbank structures on water flow, sediment movement, and villages situated on the opposite bank and downstream.