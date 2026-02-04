Activists fighting to protect Beas River’s course in HC see hope amid AAP’s friction with Dera Radha Soami chief

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took a swipe at Dera Beas chief Gurinder Dhillon on Tuesday after the latter visited Bikram Majithia in jail and said the drug smuggling allegations against the SAD leader were false.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
6 min readAmritsarFeb 4, 2026 05:43 PM IST
Beas river 2022 vs 2025Google Map images of the Beas River alongside the Dera premises clearly show a large chunk of well-organised land coming up and the river going away from the Dera’s boundary between 2022 (image on left) and 2025 (right).
Make us preferred source on Google

Activists pursuing a case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court over the “unnatural” change in the course of the Beas River near the boundary of Dera Radha Soami Beas are hoping for government action on their long-pending representations after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed its open disappointment with the Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon. So far, the Punjab government has not responded favourably to their concerns, they said.

Dhillon had visited Bikram Singh Majithia in jail on Monday – right before the Shiromani Akali Dal leader was granted bail – and said that the allegations of drug smuggling raised against Majithia were false. The statement is contradictory to the AAP government’s case against the former minister.

In an apparent reference to Dhillon, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning: “Whether they become a judge today or tomorrow, God alone can protect justice in the courts when a visitor himself turns into the judge.”

Earlier, Mann’s close associate Baltej Pannu had said that the Dera chief should not have acted like a judge and passed judgment. “We respect the head of Dera Beas. There are many followers of Dera Beas all over the world. But with due respect, I want to say that the head of such a large Dera should, at the very least, not have gone to meet someone in jail,” Pannu had stated.

20-year battle to ‘protect Beas River’s course’

For the last two decades, Punjab Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society president Baldev Singh Sirsa has been running a campaign to protect the Beas River’s natural course near the Dera’s premises. The next hearing on a petition in the matter is due to come up before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday.

Commenting on Sirsa’s petition, the high court had on June 30, 2024, directed the Punjab government to address long-standing concerns over a bandh (embankment) constructed by Radha Soami Satsang Beas (Dera Beas) along the river, which petitioners claimed was causing severe erosion of agricultural land in Kapurthala district.

In observations during the hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the court noted evidence from Google Maps spanning from 1985 to 2022, showing how the embankment diverted the river flow to the left bank, leading to rapid erosion on the right side in Dhilwan. “We have been shown the Google Maps from the year 1985 onwards to the year 2022…as to how on account of the construction of the bandh the water has got diverted to the left side of the river and is causing rapid erosion on the other side and depleting away agricultural land,” the court had stated.

Story continues below this ad

The bench also highlighted a potential conflict of interest, pointing to an airport within Dera Beas premises that appears to benefit from the construction, with runway extensions into the floodplain. Photographs of heavy machinery were cited as evidence of ongoing works.
The court referenced a 2024 report by the Bholath sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), warning of land loss in Dhilwan during floods due to river shrinkage from “illegal operations.”

It also invoked a 2005 joint inspection report by the Jalandhar Division Commissioner, which documented 2,403 acres eroded and a threat to 1,400 acres of cultivable land. The report accused Dera Beas of diverting the river under the guise of ‘kar-sewa,’ with government permission to lift sand solely for filling low-lying areas on the left bank—no sales or construction use allowed.

The counsel for the petitioner argued over jurisdictional issues as the construction was in Amritsar district while the erosion affected Kapurthala.

The court ordered the state of Punjab to decide on the petitioner’s 2015 representation, factoring in the 2005 report’s directives to halt unwarranted activities, conduct land records (girdawri) of the affected Brahmadegi land, and stop mining in public interest. “Thus, the recommendation in the report was that any sort of such unwarranted activity was to be stopped immediately in public interest,” the court emphasised.

Story continues below this ad

‘Google Maps don’t lie’

“The change in the river course is visible with the naked eye. Both Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and Congress governments protected Dera Beas, and officials have habitually been looking away from the change occurring in the river’s course. Google Maps don’t lie. There is no natural change in course. As the AAP has seen through the Dera’s agenda and its open support to SAD(B) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, we hope the government will also look at the river and save it from the apathy of officials,” Sirsa added.

Pursuing the petition and unsatisfied with the AAP government’s action on the court order, Sirsa filed a contempt plea against the authorities for violating the court direction. Reacting to this contempt order, the Department of Soil and Water Conservation submitted in court that the petition did not relate to the department.

Officials, including the SDMs of Baba Bakala and Kapurthala and those from the Department of Water Resources, visited the spot and submitted a report to the court in December 2024 stating that some area was found to be silted up along the boundary of Dera Beas, upstream of the river. “Dera authorities had placed some bags temporarily along this silted-up area. These bags also appeared to be old,” read the report submitted in the high court. The report said no marks of any fresh mining nor any new spur, stud or permanent structure was found along the internal boundaries of Dera Beas.

Contrary to the official report, Google Map images of the river alongside the Dera premises clearly show a large chunk of well-organised land coming up and the river going away from Dera Beas’s boundary between 2023 and 2025.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The plane touched down safely in Kolkata at 3:03 pm.
Emergency landing at Kolkata airport after Turkish Airlines plane catches fire
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement