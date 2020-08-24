Activist writes to Chandigarh Administrator, says matter of concern if healthcare workers are experiencing PPE fatigue, demands report

Jagga in his communique said, “The message is certainly going to send chill down in the spine of residents of Chandigarh and even neighbouring states.” (Rerpesentational)

Ajay Jagga, an activist wrote to UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore Sunday after he came across a message, purpotedly from team Infection control of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), stating that they were observing PPE fatigue among health care workers.

Jagga said that the situation is nothing less than an emergency and added that a ground report regarding the message, which seems to from a PGI’s staff, should be called for.

“As a resident of Chandigarh and citizen of India and even as Member of Rogi Kalyan Samiti, I feel it is my primary duty, under the Constitution of India, to convey that a bizarre situation is developing in Chandigarh, as a message of Team Infection Control of PGIMER (the premier health care centre for Covid-19 patients i.e. Nehru Hospital under the management of PGI, Chandigarh) received from a source,” he wrote in the letter.

Jagga said that the message quoted, “We are observing PPE fatigue among HCWs. People are either not wearing proper protective PPE or not cleaning their hands like they used to in April, May June etc. This is unfortunate because we are seeing around ten HCWs of PGIMER falling ill daily due to Covid-19. The beds in NHE will reach full capacity soon and not only that, ventilators are also in short supply. Maybe we ourselves will get mild symptoms, but our elderly parents and relatives will not be so lucky. This is actually the time to re-inforce all precautions in ourselves, our colleagues and other staff. If we relax now, we might end up losing a few of them to this dreadful disease. Let us all fight this fatigue so that neither we get infected ourselves nor we transmit it to others.”

Jagga in his communique said, “The message is certainly going to send chill down in the spine of residents of Chandigarh and even neighbouring states.”

He added, “The situation conveyed in the above message is frightening and unpleasant, thus it is humbly requested, that a ground level report be obtained and a panel may be set up to sort out the things, in the larger public interest.”

