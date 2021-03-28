Active cases double in 10 days in Haryana — from 3,957 to 8,410

Saturday was the third day in a row, when over 1,000 new cases were reported. (Representational Photo/File)

In barely 10 days, the number of active Covid-19 patients in Haryana has doubled with the daily count of new cases beginning to rise rapidly. The number of active patients in the state on March 18 was 3,957, which touched 8,410 Saturday as the state reported 1,383 new cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

Saturday was the third day in a row, when over 1,000 new cases were reported. Almost all the 22 districts of Haryana have started reporting new cases, with Gurgaon leading with maximum number of new cases.

According to Saturday evening Covid-19 bulletin, Gurgaon added 245 new cases, Faridabad 85, Sonipat 39, Hisar 21, Ambala 166, Karnal 220, Panipat 57, Rohtak 39, Rewari zero, Panchkula 152, Kurukshetra 128, Yamunanagar 58, Sirsa 23, Mahendragarh two, Bhiwani eight, Jhajjar five, Palwal two, Fatehabad 36, Kaithal 31, Jind 62, Nuh one and Charkhi Dadri three.

While seven patients died in the last 24 hours, 761 patients recovered. The number of patients in a critical condition also began rising once again. On Saturday, there were 124 patients in a critical condition, including 102 on oxygen support while 22 patients were on ventilator.

Haryana has ramped up its vaccination drive and continues to observe Monday and Tuesday every week as mega vaccination days. Till Saturday evening, 13.18 lakh people had received Covid-19 vaccination. On Saturday, 15,508 people received vaccination (14,092-first dose and 606-second dose).

While the Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana was 4.64 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.09 per cent and the recovery rate reached 95.97 per cent.

On the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said that the department had set up 881 vaccination centres across Haryana of which 669 were being run by the government and 212 were private. He elaborated that these centres have been strategically placed in highly populated areas across the state and even in the rural areas to ensure maximum penetration of the vaccine so as to curtail the spread of highly contagious COVID-19 virus.

On the administration of vaccines to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), Arora added that till Friday evening, 1,82,833 healthcare workers (HCWs) have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine which covers around 84 per cent of the HCWs and around 1,10,560 healthcare workers (HCWs) have been administered the second dose which covers around 60 per cent of the HCWs.

Sharing the details of the frontline workers (FLWs), he said that 1,02,428 FLWs have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, that is 76 per cent of FLWs, and 35,992 FLWs have been administered the second dose which makes it 35 per cent.