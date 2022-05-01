Acting on plea, Bar Council of India puts on hold election result

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has stayed the results of the election of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) wherein the different posts of the BCPH were elected.

On April 25, the BCPH had announced in a general house meeting that Suvir Sidhu (32), son of Punjab Advocate General Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, was elected as the youngest chairman of BCPH.

It was further claimed that Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma were elected as co-chairmen and the BCPH also ratified the nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary. These elections have also been stayed.

The BCI acted on the plea of Vijender Ahlawat, former BCPH chairman, and five other members, who had challenged the resolution taken by the BCPH on April 25.

According to him, former chairman Minderjit Yadav resigned in March and the election was fixed by the Haryana AG, Baldev Raj Mahajan, who was authorised for the same. Due to some technical issues, BCI stayed the process and Mahajan informed all the executive body members of the same. However, a section of BCPH members held a meeting on April 25 and elected Suvir and three others for various posts.

As per the order of BCI, “the so-called office bearers claiming to have been elected in the meeting dated April 25, 2022, are restrained from discharging any functions of the State Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana till the final disposal of this matter.”

The order of BCI further read, “Malkit Singh, Additional Secretary, shall act as the Secretary of the State Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. No one member claiming to be Honorary Secretary shall be allowed to function as Honorary Secretary till the final disposal of the matter.”