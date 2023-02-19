scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Act against Kotfatta or face consequences: Bajwa tells Punjab CM

In the complaint Prithpal Kumar clearly said that Kotfatta was demanding Rs 5 Lakh as commission or bribe to release Rs 25 lakh grant that had come for the development of the Ghudda village.

Bajwa said it was common knowledge among the people that Kotfatta was being protected by none other than Raghav Chadha the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Act against Kotfatta or face consequences: Bajwa tells Punjab CM
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Senior congress leader and Punjab’s leader of the opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa Saturday slammed Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for ‘not acting tough against AAP MLA from Bathinda (rural) Amit Rattan Kotfatta’ in the bribery case.

Bajwa said he was ‘astonished to learn that the Punjab vigilance bureau has only nabbed Kotfatta’s PA Risham Garg while the MLA himself has been allowed to go scot free.’

“ Is this the way AAP leaders such as Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal who have been occupying top constitutional posts in both Delhi and Punjab want to deal with the corruption in their own party. Have they both forgotten about their promise to observe zero tolerance towards corruption or they have given up only for the sake of being in power”, questioned Bajwa.

Bajwa said Ghudda village sarpanch Seema Rani and her husband Prithpal Kumar had approached the vigilance bureau against Kotfatta with the hope that the investigating agency would act tough against the AAP legislator.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

In the complaint Prithpal Kumar clearly said that Kotfatta was demanding Rs 5 Lakh as commission or bribe to release Rs 25 lakh grant that had come for the development of the Ghudda village.

“ In fact after the vigilance bureau failed to book the MLA in the corruption case Prithpal Kumar had to make the audio clip viral on the social media in which Kotfatta could be clearly heard asking for Rs 5 lakh in installment for releasing the grant”, added Bajwa.

More from Chandigarh

Bajwa said it was common knowledge among the people that Kotfatta was being protected by none other than Raghav Chadha the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 05:21 IST
Next Story

Punjab Cong to start ‘Hatth naal hatth jodo’ drive

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close