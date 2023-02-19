Act against Kotfatta or face consequences: Bajwa tells Punjab CM

Senior congress leader and Punjab’s leader of the opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa Saturday slammed Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for ‘not acting tough against AAP MLA from Bathinda (rural) Amit Rattan Kotfatta’ in the bribery case.

Bajwa said he was ‘astonished to learn that the Punjab vigilance bureau has only nabbed Kotfatta’s PA Risham Garg while the MLA himself has been allowed to go scot free.’

“ Is this the way AAP leaders such as Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal who have been occupying top constitutional posts in both Delhi and Punjab want to deal with the corruption in their own party. Have they both forgotten about their promise to observe zero tolerance towards corruption or they have given up only for the sake of being in power”, questioned Bajwa.

Bajwa said Ghudda village sarpanch Seema Rani and her husband Prithpal Kumar had approached the vigilance bureau against Kotfatta with the hope that the investigating agency would act tough against the AAP legislator.

In the complaint Prithpal Kumar clearly said that Kotfatta was demanding Rs 5 Lakh as commission or bribe to release Rs 25 lakh grant that had come for the development of the Ghudda village.

“ In fact after the vigilance bureau failed to book the MLA in the corruption case Prithpal Kumar had to make the audio clip viral on the social media in which Kotfatta could be clearly heard asking for Rs 5 lakh in installment for releasing the grant”, added Bajwa.

Bajwa said it was common knowledge among the people that Kotfatta was being protected by none other than Raghav Chadha the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.