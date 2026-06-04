Acquittals outnumber convictions in Chandigarh: NCRB

Courts in Chandigarh acquitted more accused than they convicted in IPC/Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) cases during 2024, with 985 persons acquitted against 717 convicted, with the conviction rate remained below the 50 per cent mark at 41.98 per cent, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The NCRB’s Crime in India 2024 report shows that of the 1,708 persons whose cases were disposed of during the year, 717 were convicted, 985 acquitted and six discharged. This translates into a conviction rate of 41.98 per cent, marginally higher than 41.57 per cent recorded in 2023.

The data shows that Chandigarh Police arrested 1,977 persons in IPC/BNS crimes during 2024, including 1,890 men, 87 women and no transgender persons. The number of arrests was lower than the 2,209 persons arrested in 2023.

A notable feature of the 2024 data is the concentration of arrests among younger adults. Of the total persons arrested, 1,209 belonged to the 18-30 years age group, including 1,159 men and 50 women. This means more than 61 per cent of all arrests were from this age bracket.

Another 552 persons were arrested in the 30-45 years category, comprising 526 men and 26 women. The 45-60 years age group accounted for 113 arrests, including 107 men and six women. Only five persons above the age of 60 years were arrested during the year.

The NCRB data also records a decline in juvenile apprehensions. Chandigarh reported 98 juveniles apprehended in 2024, including 96 boys and two girls, compared with 177 juveniles — 176 boys and one girl — apprehended in 2023.

The report further shows that Chandigarh Police charge-sheeted 1,683 persons during 2024, including 1,592 men and 91 women. In comparison, 2,366 persons had been charge-sheeted in 2023.

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Of the 717 persons convicted during 2024, 698 were men and 19 women in 2024. As many as 923 men and 62 women were acquitted by courts.

The NCRB figures indicate that while the number of arrests, charge-sheeted persons, convictions and acquittals all declined in absolute terms during 2024, the conviction rate remained largely unchanged.

In 2023, Chandigarh had recorded 873 convictions, 1,225 acquittals and two discharges, translating into a conviction rate of 41.57 per cent. During that year, 2,209 persons were arrested, including 2,097 men and 112 women.

The age profile of those arrested in 2023 was also dominated by younger adults. A total of 942 persons were arrested in the 18-30 years category, followed by 711 persons aged between 30 and 45 years, 352 in the 45-60 years bracket, and 27 above 60 years.

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Advocate Dikshit Arora, who practises at the Chandigarh district courts, said the persistent gap between acquittals and convictions warrants a closer look at investigations and prosecution. “When acquittals consistently outnumber convictions, it raises questions about the quality of investigation, collection of evidence, witness handling and the overall presentation of the case before the court. Criminal cases are decided on evidence, and wherever there are gaps in investigation or prosecution, the benefit naturally goes to the accused,” he said.

Advocate Abhilaksh Gaind said NCRB figures should be interpreted “cautiously” as conviction and acquittal statistics reflect cases decided by courts during a particular year and not necessarily arrests made in that year.

“Criminal trials often take several years to conclude and outcomes depend on the facts and evidence of each case. Therefore, conviction rates are an important indicator, but they do not by themselves provide a complete picture of the criminal justice system,” he said.

Historical NCRB data shows that Chandigarh’s conviction rate has fluctuated over the years. The city had recorded a conviction rate of nearly 52 per cent in 2022 and around 63 per cent in 2021. The lowest conviction rate in the past decade was reported in 2017 at around 38.8 per cent. The latest figures suggest that Chandigarh’s conviction rate has stabilised at around the 42 per cent mark over the last two years, even as acquittals continue to outnumber convictions.