Acquittal of Heritage furniture theft accused: Complainant says there was no recovery of chairs in front of him

The Chandigarh court which acquitted all the accused in the alleged heritage furniture theft case found that there was inconsistency in the statements of the prosecution witnesses.

While the prosecution (police) submitted in the court that the complainant (college staff) accompanied the police officials at the time of recovery of chairs, the complainant stated in the court that he identified the chairs only at the police station.

The Court of Puneet Mohinia, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate – First Class), on the witness’s statement said that complainant Vinod Kumar (college staff) stepped into witness box as PW-1 (prosecution witness) and stated only about recovery of chairs and stated in his cross-examination that, “I came to know regarding the theft when I visited my office and I cannot identify any of the accused present in the court being involved in the crime.”

The court said, “Meaning thereby the alleged offences of lurking house trespass and theft were not committed in the presence of complainant and there is no other eye witness who can depose about seeing the accused persons committing offences of lurking house trespass and theft. Since there is no direct evidence regarding trespass and theft, both these offences are not made out and they are dismissed accordingly.”

The court said that the prosecution has proved on record recovery memo wherein signatures of complainant are appended and it is the case of prosecution that he (complainant) accompanied the police officials at the time of recovery. But when the complainant stepped into the witness box for cross-examination, he specifically stated, “I have only identified my chairs at the police station when I was called to the station to identify them. I don’t know the persons from whom the said furniture was recovered as my concern was to find out and to identify the stolen items.”

The court said that similar is the version of attesting witness of seizure memo which is PW-4 (constable Ajay) who stated that he along with other police officials and accused Sunil went to Dhanas, and five heritage chairs were recovered from there. The said chairs were identified by complainant Vinod Kumar at the spot. “So there is inconsistency in statements of both the complainant and recovery witness as complainant has specifically stated that he identified the chairs at the police station,” read the court order.

On another statement of PW-11 (lady constable/Poonam), who stated that as per disclosure statement of accused, both the accused alighted from the government vehicle and as per identification of accused Shakila, two heritage chairs were recovered. And as per the identification of accused Usha, three chairs were recovered.

The court said that when this witness was cross-examined, she stated, “I don’t know who recorded the disclosure statement which is mentioned in my examination-in-chief. I don’t know if any independent witness has signed the disclosure statement.”