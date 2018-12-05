Acquittal of Bibi Jagir Kaur: Verdict bad in law, will move SC, says complainant

Terming the decision of Punjab and Haryana High Court to acquit Jagir Kaur as “bad in law”, Kamaljeet Singh, the Begowal resident who claims to have married Jagir Kaur’s daughter Harpreet Kaur before her death, on Tuesday said he shall move Supreme Court to challenge Tuesday’s verdict.

Kamaljeet said that he had “sent a letter to Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice on July 12, seeking transfer of the case to some other bench.”

Kamaljit added, “I made another request subsequently that the case be transferred to some other bench.”

“This verdict is totally wrong. I shall go to the Supreme Court,” Kamaljeet told The Indian Express. After Harpreet’s death, Kamaljeet had married another woman. He is now into the business of financing two-wheelers in Begowal.

Asked about turning hostile during Special CBI court trial and Punjab and Haryana High Court making scathing remarks against him in the verdict on Tuesday, he said, “Yes I did turn hostile during a couple of hearings. But, I have already clarified the circumstances under which I had to do that. From cheating to opening fire to human trafficking, eight false cases were slapped against me to pressurise me in the case. I have been acquitted in seven cases. One case which relating to human trafficking is pending. I had to turn hostile temporarily as my family was being threatened. But, after that I was back again fighting the case.”

Kamaljeet said he first came in touch with Harpreet Kaur when he “used to go to Begowal Dera playground to play cricket”.

“We wanted to get married. Jagir Kaur knew we liked each other. I was clean shaven. On her asking, I grew beard and hair. I am also from Lubana community to which Jagir Kaur belongs. She told us that she would get us married, but first we should complete our studies,” said Kamaljeet.

Kamaljeet said he and Harpreet later sensed that Jagir Kaur had some other designs and she will not get them married.

“We fled our homes,” said Kamaljeet, claiming to have “proofs of ring ceremony and marriage” in the form of “video” and “photos”.

“When they started harassing my family, I told this to Harpreet. Harpreet made a call to Jagir Kaur who apologised and told her to come back. She assured Harpreet that she will get us married,” said Kamaljeet.

“Harpreet, however, decided to go back only after Jagir Kaur made repeated requests that her prestige was at stake due to ongoing (year-long) celebrations of birth of Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib. Jagir Kaur requested Harpreet to come back saying that many celebrities had come for the celebrations and she would be in an awkward position if Harpreet was not there. After being this, Harpreet decided to go back. But, when we came back, she was very rude. She got her guards to thrash me. I was sent back to my place. Harpreet was sent to Phagwara where she was held captive and given intoxicant injections,” alleged Kamaljeet.

“Doctor Balwinder Singh Sohal, who arranged for the poison and who later became CBI prosecution witness told how about 30 to 35 pills were powdered and that powder put in a ‘mix-veg’ which Harpreet was made to eat. She was given the ‘mix veg’ to eat at 9 pm and Dr Sohal had said that the poison will kill Harpreet in four hours. At 1 am he made a call to Jagir Kaur, saying the task was completed,” said Kamaljeet.

“There were minute to minute call details. Were they playing antakshri at night?

All these things have been ignored and so has been the CBI and its inquiry of years,” Kamaljeet claimed.