ACP (Traffic) tweets: ‘What example is set for kids when parents disobey traffic rules?’

CHAOS DESCENDED on Sector 26’s roads as parents came to drop their children to schools, with the beginning of the new academic session, on Monday. A series of tweets by ACP (Traffic) Palak Goel, who along with her team was present in Sector 26 to control the heavy vehicular rush, reflect the driving sense of the people.

Goel’s first tweet stated, “I wonder what example is set for kids when parents themselves blatantly disobey traffic rules, that too in front of the very educational institutions they send their children to. How do they expect their children to learn good manners, when they so aggressively show…” followed by another tweet, “uncooperative behaviour. One is not ready to wait a minute in this fast-paced life, but is unconcerned when others have to wait a plentiful because of them. Pls follow the Golden Rule: Do not do to others what you do not want done to yourself”. The thread ended with, “And just because another has broken a rule, doesn’t give the other authority to break the same. Pls be self-driven, rather than following the herd concept and making that as the basis of your existence.”

When contacted, ACP Palak Goel said, “It was shocking to see that everybody only wanted their comfort. We have decided to take up the matter with the management of private schools. Indeed, one of the private schools has been assisting traffic personnel to regulate traffic by providing private manpower to us. We will chalk out a strategy to minimise the traffic rush. Sector 26 falls in my jurisdiction which is East traffic division. I was there along with my team to regulate the traffic.”

At least four leading schools including St John’s High School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Strawberry Fields High School, St Kabir Public School are situated in a row in Sector 26. Hundreds of people came to drop and pick-up their children from these schools. Traffic on the road starting from Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC)-26 light point to St Kabir light point was made one way from 7 am to 9 am and 12 pm to 2 pm. Around nine traffic police personnel headed by Goel were present to control the rush.

“The vehicular rush will increase on this stretch in the coming days. There is possibility that many students missed their first day. They will come in the coming days and then rush will increase,” a traffic police personnel on duty said. The one way traffic arrangements will continue till the further orders. Relaxation will only be on days when schools are off.