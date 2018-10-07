Acid attack on woman: Cops identify accused, seize bike used in crime

The accused, Moti Lal, is a distant relative of the victim woman, who had once rejected his proposal for marriage around two-and-a-half years ago. (Image for representational purpose) The accused, Moti Lal, is a distant relative of the victim woman, who had once rejected his proposal for marriage around two-and-a-half years ago. (Image for representational purpose)

Written by Saurabh Prashar and Padmanabh Kaushal

AMBALA POLICE have identified the accused involved in the acid attack on a 31-year-old employee of the Haryana Labour Welfare Department and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime on Thursday from his house at Subhash Nagar in Hansi, Hisar, on Friday.

The accused, Moti Lal, is a distant relative of the victim woman, who had once rejected his proposal for marriage around two-and-a-half years ago.

Ambala Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said, “Accused Moti Lal had threatened the victim woman with a possible acid attack about eight months back. He did a recce of her house in Sector 7, Baldev Nagar, on September 30. We got the lead about the accused from the family members of the victim, who did not disclose this fact to us immediately after the attack. Last night, we raided Moti Lal’s house in Hansi and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime. The motorcycle has acid stains. We extracted the acid-stained parts of the motorcycle, which along with the samples of acid recovered from the spot, will be sent for forensic analysis to FSL, Madhuban, shortly. Moti Lal’s accomplice is yet to be identified. Investigation suggests that Moti Lal was driving the motorcycle and his accomplice, the pillion rider, threw the acid at the victim.”

The crime was caught in a CCTV camera at Baldev Nagar. Two men, including one wearing helmet and the masked pillion rider, were seen in the footage.

A police team, headed by Inspector Rajnish Kumar, SHO of Baldev Nagar Police Station, is stationed in Hansi and raids were on at several places. Police sources said the victim is married and her husband works in Leh-Ladakh.

The victim, admitted to GMCH-32, has lost vision in the right eye and doctors said that multiple surgeries are required to bring her face back into proper shape. The mother of the victim told Chandigarh Newsline, “Doctors say that she received 65 per cent burn injuries in the face and she will be under observation for another 10 days. She also has a difficulty in breathing as her neck had been damaged because the acid entered the windpipe making it difficult to breathe.”

