Achieved 90% placements for MBA batch: PU’s UBS

According to UBS, more than 60 recruiters have already participated from different sectors like IT, BFSI, finance, consulting, e-commerce and FMCG. (File Photo)

University Business School (UBS) at Panjab University in Chandigarh has recorded a 90 per cent placement rate so far, as 126 MBA students secured placements with the average annual CTC expected to be about Rs 12.5 lakh, during the 2025-2026 academic session, compared to 105 students being placed the previous session, according to a UBS statement.

An 85 per cent placement in the Human Resource specialisation is the highest in the past two decades. UBS students also achieved a 100 per cent conversion in the recruitment process of Federal Bank for candidates who appeared, facilitated through the Central Placement Cell, UBS said.

According to UBS, more than 60 recruiters have already participated from different sectors like IT, BFSI, finance, consulting, e-commerce and FMCG. Offered roles include business analytics, business consultant, business development, sales and marketing, operations, supply chain management, financial analysis, HR analytics, HRBP and talent acquisition, highlighting the diverse skill sets of UBS students and the dynamic needs of the market.