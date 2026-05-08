Achieved 90% placements for MBA batch: PU’s UBS

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University Business School (UBS) at Panjab University in Chandigarh has recorded a 90 per cent placement rate so far, as 126 MBA students secured placements with the average annual CTC expected to be about Rs 12.5 lakh, during the 2025-2026 academic session, compared to 105 students being placed the previous session, according to a UBS statement.
An 85 per cent placement in the Human Resource specialisation is the highest in the past two decades. UBS students also achieved a 100 per cent conversion in the recruitment process of Federal Bank for candidates who appeared, facilitated through the Central Placement Cell, UBS said.
According to UBS, more than 60 recruiters have already participated from different sectors like IT, BFSI, finance, consulting, e-commerce and FMCG. Offered roles include business analytics, business consultant, business development, sales and marketing, operations, supply chain management, financial analysis, HR analytics, HRBP and talent acquisition, highlighting the diverse skill sets of UBS students and the dynamic needs of the market.
Appreciating the improvement in the placement of UBS students, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said, “The 90 per cent placements reflect the academic strength, professional competence and industrial readiness of the students. The improved placements demonstrate the confidence of leading organisations in the talent emerging from PU. I congratulate the students and all stakeholders for carrying forward the University’s legacy of excellence.”
Prof Parmjit Kaur, UBS chairperson and Dean, Business Management and Commerce, said, “The placement process is still underway. UBS expects a few more students to secure placements, which may take the overall placement percentage beyond 95 per cent. The placement results reflect the strength of the academic ecosystem and the collaborative efforts of faculty, alumni and corporate partners.”
Prof Purva Kansal, Faculty Placement Coordinator, highlighted the collective approach behind the placement process. “This placement season saw a 60:40 bifurcation, with 40 per cent being new companies added to the portfolio of UBS. Recruiters like Aditya Birla Capital, Airtel, Avery Dennison, Axis Bank, Britannia, HDFC, the ICICI Group (ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard), JSW, KPMG, Korn Ferry, Niva Bupa, SBI General Insurance, Signify, STL (Sterlite Technologies), SGGG, SHJ, HDFC Life, and WNS, among others, visited the department this year. Another key highlight of the placement season was the strong performance of the MBA Human Resource specialisation, which recorded over 85 per cent placements, reflecting the program’s focused capability-building approach and alignment with evolving industry requirements.”
Prof. Meena Sharma, Director, Central Placement Cell, said, “The excellent conversion outcomes reflect the high level of preparedness among students and the effectiveness of the placement processes established at the university level. The collaboration between the Central Placement Cell and the institute has enabled a structured and efficient recruitment process. We will continue to focus on enhancing engagement with recruiters and creating opportunities that align with the aspirations and capabilities of our students.”
Yash Raj Sharma, who has been placed at Trident Group, said, “Securing a placement represents the pinnacle of my tenure at UBS. I am profoundly indebted to the institution for its pedagogical rigour and the faculty’s bespoke mentorship, which collectively refined my strategic acumen. The Placement Cell’s scrupulous coordination was indispensable in facilitating this seamless transition into a premier global enterprise.”
Jayant Raghav, who has been placed at AWL Agri Business, “My journey at UBS has been transformative. The MBA programme in Entrepreneurship provided the perfect blend of academic rigour and practical exposure, enabling me to secure a role as a Management Trainee at AWL Agri Business. I am grateful for the mentorship and opportunities that prepared me for the corporate world.”
Diksha Gupta, who has been placed at Britannia, said, “My experience at UBS has been truly enriching. The rigorous curriculum, along with practical exposure through assignments, presentations, and mock interviews, prepared me effectively for the corporate world. The constant support and guidance from the faculty played a vital role in my growth, both academically and personally. I am sincerely grateful to the institute, the chairperson, and the entire placement team for their continuous support.”
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