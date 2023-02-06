Accused had lied about ‘twins’ being their own children

One of the accused in the newborn stealing racket, Parvinder Kaur alias Sakshi, lied to the police that she gave birth to twins in 2021 in a private hospital, police said here on Sunday.

The police investigation found that Sakshi had given birth to only one of the children while she had taken the other child from a migrant family. The children were not twins to begin with.

Sources in the police told The Indian Express that during the investigation, it came to light the children were not born to her in a private hospital in Patiala. One of the children was taken from the migrant family from Tripuri in Patiala district.

“Sakshi sold the child further. The child was very weak and she was looking after the child,” an officer said. The officer said that a team of Mohali police had gone to a private hospital in Patiala and checked the record and the hospital told the police the twins were not born to Sakshi.

“Our team had also gone to Tripuri to identify the parents of the child. We also suspect that the other children are also of Sakshi,” an officer privy to the investigation said. The police had already told the court that they want to take the DNA test of Sakshi, her husband Charanbir Singh as well as their their five children, to establish facts about the children’s parenthood.

The district police on January 30 had arrested Manjinder Singh, and his wife Parwinder Kaur — both residents of Faridkot — and Charanbir Singh, and his wife Sakshi, both residents of Patiala, for being part of a racket that was involved in stealing and selling newborns. A six-day-old baby girl, who the gang had abducted and wanted to sell, was recovered from the possession of the accused. The custody of the recovered child was given to a child care home instead of the parents as the district court had directed the police to produce the child before the Child Welfare Committee to decide her custody, as her parents’ financial condition is not good for her upbringing.

The kingpin of the gang Sunny Kumar and Lambar Singh are still on the run. Police said that raids are on to nab the others. Both Sakshi and Charanbir Singh are in three days police remand.