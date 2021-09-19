Accused revealed bike carrying explosive was to be planted in crowded area: Fazilka Police

THREE DAYS after a motorcycle blast in Jalalabad left one person dead, the Fazilka Police on Saturday said they had cracked the case with the arrest of one Parveen Kumar. Kumar had revealed that the motorcycle carrying explosive material was meant to be placed in a crowded area in Jalalabad city, Ferozepur Range Inspector General Jatinder Singh Aulakh said in a statement.

Balwinder Singh alias Bindu of Jhugge Nihanga Wale village had died in the blast in Jalalabad town at around 8 pm on September 15. He had a criminal background.

“Following up on an input given by a farmer coupled with disclosures by Parveen, the police have also recovered a tiffin bomb kept concealed in fields in the area in his native village Dharmupura, which is just 3 km away from the India-Pak border,” Aulakh stated.

This is the fourth such tiffin bomb IED fabricated in a ‘Made in Pakistan’ Children’s Tiffin Box — all bearing pictures of cartoon characters — recovered from border state Punjab in the last 40 days.

Aulakh said that “after finding the role of Parveen in hatching the conspiracy to blow-off the motorcycle in a crowded area, the Fazilka Police launched a probe into the available clues and arrested Parveen on Saturday”.

He said that “during investigations, Parveen revealed that the motorcycle on which blast happened was being driven by Binder and it was supposed to be parked in some crowded area in Jalalabad city”.

Aulakh added, “Parveen also revealed that the conspiracy to commit this act of terror was hatched at the house of Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha of village Chandi Wala in Ferozepur on September 14.” He said that “Gurpreet Singh of village Lakhmir Ke Hitthar in Mamdot was also part of the conspiracy”.

SSP Deepak Hilori said that on the basis on revelations made by Parveen, police had booked four persons and efforts were on to arrest Sukhwinder and Gurpreet. He said that the four accused including Bindu had a criminal background and are related to each other.