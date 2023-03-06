scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Accused in Pardeep Sharma murder in Punjab’s Faridkot sent to three-day police custody

Bhola Singh, who was lodged in Faridkot jail in another murder case, was produced before Mohali judicial magistrate Harpreet Kaur.

Sharma was shot dead outside his grocery shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot district in November 2022. (File/Representational image)
Accused in Pardeep Sharma murder in Punjab's Faridkot sent to three-day police custody
Punjab Police produced one more accused person on Monday in court in connection with Dera Sirsa follower Pardeep Kumar Sharma’s murder, and the court sent him to three-day custody.

Bhola Singh, who was lodged in Faridkot jail in another murder case, was produced before Mohali judicial magistrate Harpreet Kaur after the police’s state special operation cell (SSOC) obtained a production warrant for him.

The SSOC told the court that Bhola Singh had been named by a man arrested in November 2022 in the Pardeep Sharma murder case and that it wanted to interrogate Singh, following which the court remanded him.

Sharma was shot dead outside his grocery shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot district in November 2022. He was out on bail in a sacrilege case in which the Bir Sahib was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in the district in 2015.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 14:49 IST
