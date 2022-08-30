scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Key accused in Moosewala murder case traced to Azerbaijan: Punjab DGP

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on May 29 (Photo source: Instagram)

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has traced one of the key accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case to Azerbaijan.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said central agencies helped the state police in tracing Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, and efforts are underway to extradite him to India.

Sachin and another accused Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled the country using fake passports before Moosewala’s murder.

Read |How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

The DGP said Sachin was in touch with Goldy Brar, another member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder.

“He initially fled to Dubai. With the support of the Government of India and central agencies, we have traced him to Azerbaijan. A legal process is underway. We are hopeful that he will be brought to India very soon,” Yadav said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:43:37 pm
