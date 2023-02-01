scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Accused in snatching case assaults ASI in Mohali, booked

Manish Gill was booked by the police on January 30 after a food delivery executive alleged that he had snatched Rs 16,000 from him and assaulted him.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Gill and Veena under sections 353, 186,  427 and 34 of the IPC.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Punjab’s Mohali was assaulted on Tuesday evening by an accused in a snatching case while he was trying to arrest the latter. While the police arrested the accused’s mother, he managed to escape from the spot, officials said.

In his complaint, ASI Bavinder Kumar said that he had received information that Manish Gill, an accused in a snatching case at Balongi police station, was drinking with his friends at a roadside tavern near TDI City.

“I went to arrest him in my private car. Gill started arguing with me; his mother Veena too came to the spot and tore my uniform. He also damaged my cell phone,” Kumar said in the complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Gill and Veena under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions),  427 (mischief, damage to the property of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gill was booked by the police on January 30 after a food delivery executive had alleged that he had snatched Rs 16,000 from him and assaulted him.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:12 IST
