Accused in Ram Temple attack plot killed inside Faridabad jail by fellow inmate: police

A man, who was lodged in a jail in Haryana’s Faridabad after being arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last year, was killed Sunday night after being attacked by a fellow inmate with a sharp weapon.
According to the officials, Abdul Rahman, a native of Ayodhya’s Milkipur, was attacked by Arun Chaudhary, who was shifted to Neemka Jail from Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago. They said Rahman was killed late Sunday night, but they received information this morning.
As soon as they received information about the attack, jail officials arrived at the scene and began investigating. The police, who also arrived at the scene, took Rahman’s body into custody and sent it to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.
Rahman, 19, was arrested on March 2, 2025, near Pali village with two hand grenades by a joint team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Faridabad Special Task Force (STF), and the Intelligence Bureau. He allegedly hatched a conspiracy to carry out an attack in Ayodhya, and was accused of trying to detonate grenades at the Ram Temple.
During the investigation, the police said they found that Rahman was in contact with Abu Sufiyan, a terrorist associated with the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
After his arrest, Rahman’s family members said he was being falsely implicated, possibly by his friends.
Rehman’s mother told the media that her son was innocent. “All of this is a lie. He only operates a battery-powered rickshaw. The police did not tell us anything… they just took him (and my husband) away. All I would like to say is, please, bring my child back to me. He has not done anything wrong,” she told reporters.
“He was ill and had a hole in his heart… he had an operation after collecting the money through donations. We have just one son and three daughters. We do not have anyone else”.
