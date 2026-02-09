Accused in Ram Temple attack plot killed inside Faridabad jail by fellow inmate: police

During the investigation, the police said they found that Rahman was in contact with Abu Sufiyan, a terrorist associated with the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

A man, who was lodged in a jail in Haryana’s Faridabad after being arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last year, was killed Sunday night after being attacked by a fellow inmate with a sharp weapon.

According to the officials, Abdul Rahman, a native of Ayodhya’s Milkipur, was attacked by Arun Chaudhary, who was shifted to Neemka Jail from Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago. They said Rahman was killed late Sunday night, but they received information this morning.

As soon as they received information about the attack, jail officials arrived at the scene and began investigating. The police, who also arrived at the scene, took Rahman’s body into custody and sent it to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.