Accused IAS officer’s son dies by suicide in presence of vigilance sleuths

Saturday, June 25, 2022
The police said that Kartik Popli, who was a law graduate, killed himself on the first floor of his house.

Written by Saurabh Parashar | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 25, 2022 5:04:25 pm
Kartik Popli (Express Photo)

Graft accused Punjab cadre IAS Sanjay Popli’s son, Kartik Popli, 26, allegedly died by suicide at his house. The incident took place in the presence of a team of Punjab vigilance bureau, which brought his father, IAS Sanjay Popli, to his house during a search in Sector 11 Saturday.

The police said that Kartik Popli, who was a law graduate, killed himself on the first floor of his house. The incident took place around 1.30 pm. Kartik’s family members, however, allege that the state vigilance sleuths shot Kartik. The police said the initial probe suggested that Kartik died by suicide.

House of IAS Sanjay Popli in Sector 11 Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A senior Chandigarh Police officer said, “It is a case of suicide. We have started an investigation. We will record the statements of family members of Kartik, who accused Punjab vigilance officials of having shot him.”

He added, “A team of Punjab vigilance Bureau reached IAS Popli’s house for a search. The Punjab vigilance team has intimated the area police station, Sector 11, about the team’s visit. The team along with IAS Sanjay Popli has returned from the house and Sanjay Popli was produced before a Mohali vigilance court.”

Sources said that Kartik Popli was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research where the doctors declared him dead.

Punjab cadre IAS Sanjay Popli was arrested in a corruption case on June 20. The vigilance team had also seized a huge cache of cartridges from his house. A case under the Arms Act was also registered against him at the Sector 11 police station. Sanjay Popli was posted as the Director, Pensions, Government of Punjab.

The arrest was made following a complaint by contractor Sanjay Kumar on the anti-corruption helpline. Kumar also posted a video as proof to show that Sanjay Popli was demanding the second instalment for a kickback in allotment of a tender pertaining to sewerage works. Popli was the CEO of the Punjab Sewerage Board before he was transferred as Director, Pensions in May.

Sandeep Wats, who was posted as the assistant secretary in the board, has also been arrested after Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Karnal and a government contractor with a firm under the name of Dikhadala Cooperative Society Limited, said the duo had demanded a commission of 1 per cent for clearance of tenders for laying of sewerage pipeline at Nawanshehar.

