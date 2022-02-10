scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

Accused deleted cryptocurrency wallet after investing stolen Rs 12.65 lakh: Police

The three, including a distant relative of Kanhaiya, have also told the police that they invested the money in USDT by tagging Coin98 crypto currency wallet, which they later deleted after making access through one pass key or a phrase of 12 words.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 10, 2022 1:07:34 am
Nagpur bank fraud, Nagpur news, cryptocurrency, Wazix Cryptocurrency, bank fraud, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe three suspects who were nabbed from Nagpur by Chandigarh Police on February 7 Express

The three people arrested from Nagpur for allegedly stealing Rs 12.65 lakh from the bank account of UT resident, Krishan Kanhaiya, had reportedly invested the money in cryptocurrency through Wazix Cryptocurrency wallet, the police said on Wednesday.

The three, including a distant relative of Kanhaiya, have also told the police that they invested the money in USDT by tagging Coin98 crypto currency wallet, which they later deleted after making access through one pass key or a phrase of 12 words, DSP (cyber) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said. The three arrested were identified as Nihal Dinkar Dohare, 21, a mechanical engineer, Aatish Ashok Rawat, 18, and Sanjay Gaikwad, 18, of Nagpur.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Aatish and Sanjay are pursuing BBA. Aatish is the relative of Kanhaiya, a resident of Sector 41 from whose bank account the Rs 12.65 lakh was stolen. A team of UT cyber cell, comprising S-I KD Singh, head constables Bahadur Lal, Balwinder Singh, and Rajinder, constable Baljeet Singh, and woman constable Poonam had arrested the trio in Nagpur February 7. They have been sent to one day police custody on Wednesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said Kanhaiya had gone to Nagpur to meet his relatives. It was there that Aatish got hold of Kanhaiya’s mobile phone and accessed confidential details, swapped SIM into the phone of Nihal Dinkar and transferred Rs 12.65 lakh. The cheating came to light after Kanhiya’s son, Rahul Rawat, checked the account details, on February 1.

More from Chandigarh

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they have invested the cheated amount in USDT ($15398.1619) by tagging coin98 wallet and later deleted the wallet after investment. One pass key or a phrase of 12 words is needed to open the coin98 wallet. We are interrogating the trio to try and recover that passcode to recover the money from coin98 crypto currency wallet, Wazirx Crypto currency wallet,” DSP Sharma said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement