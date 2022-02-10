Accused deleted cryptocurrency wallet after investing stolen Rs 12.65 lakh: Police

The three people arrested from Nagpur for allegedly stealing Rs 12.65 lakh from the bank account of UT resident, Krishan Kanhaiya, had reportedly invested the money in cryptocurrency through Wazix Cryptocurrency wallet, the police said on Wednesday.

The three, including a distant relative of Kanhaiya, have also told the police that they invested the money in USDT by tagging Coin98 crypto currency wallet, which they later deleted after making access through one pass key or a phrase of 12 words, DSP (cyber) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said. The three arrested were identified as Nihal Dinkar Dohare, 21, a mechanical engineer, Aatish Ashok Rawat, 18, and Sanjay Gaikwad, 18, of Nagpur.

Aatish and Sanjay are pursuing BBA. Aatish is the relative of Kanhaiya, a resident of Sector 41 from whose bank account the Rs 12.65 lakh was stolen. A team of UT cyber cell, comprising S-I KD Singh, head constables Bahadur Lal, Balwinder Singh, and Rajinder, constable Baljeet Singh, and woman constable Poonam had arrested the trio in Nagpur February 7. They have been sent to one day police custody on Wednesday.

Police said Kanhaiya had gone to Nagpur to meet his relatives. It was there that Aatish got hold of Kanhaiya’s mobile phone and accessed confidential details, swapped SIM into the phone of Nihal Dinkar and transferred Rs 12.65 lakh. The cheating came to light after Kanhiya’s son, Rahul Rawat, checked the account details, on February 1.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they have invested the cheated amount in USDT ($15398.1619) by tagging coin98 wallet and later deleted the wallet after investment. One pass key or a phrase of 12 words is needed to open the coin98 wallet. We are interrogating the trio to try and recover that passcode to recover the money from coin98 crypto currency wallet, Wazirx Crypto currency wallet,” DSP Sharma said.