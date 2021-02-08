scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 07, 2021
Accused arrested from Chandigarh

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | February 8, 2021 2:08:40 am
A team of the Delhi Police crime branch arrested one of the accused involved in the violence at Red Fort in New Delhi on January 26, from Chandigarh on Sunday.

Accused was identified as Sukhdev Singh, 61, a resident of Karnal. He was arrested from near Centra Mall light point Industrial Area Phase 1. Sukhdev had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

The Delhi Police lodged a DDR with Chandigarh Police about Singh’s arrest at PS Industrial Area. Police said Singh had wielded his sword on Delhi Police personnel.

Police sources said Delhi Police managed to locate Singh through his cell phone, which was put on surveillance. The accused is a farmer and member of a farmer union. Police sources said Sukhdev was hiding at different places, adding that Delhi Police have not shared the information about his hideouts with Chandigarh Police.

